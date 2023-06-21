Suspect in custody after Seacoast Bank robbed in Port St. Lucie

A 37-year-old man is in custody after a Port St. Lucie bank was robbed Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Police responded just before 1 p.m. to a Seacoast Bank located at 9698 S U.S. Highway 1, near the intersection of Southeast Tiffany Avenue.

Investigators said a man, later identified as Zuri Jamal Antione Reynolds El of Port St. Lucie, entered the bank and demanded cash from the teller while motioning he had a weapon. He then fled the area in a vehicle with thousand dollars that he stole from the bank, according to police.

The teller was not injured in the heist.

Police notified surrounding agencies, and the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office spotted the suspect's vehicle a short time later traveling northbound on U.S. 1.

At 1:19 p.m., a member of the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office stopped a 2021 BMW X1 in the 2800 block of U.S. 1. Police said Reynolds El was taken into custody without incident.

Reynolds El stole the BMW from a victim's driveway in his neighborhood of Southeast Melaleuca Boulevard, according to investigators. They said he later used the stolen vehicle to travel to Seacoast Bank where robbed the bank, stealing $4,000.

"Today's quick arrest is a testament to our strong partnership with our community and our neighboring law enforcement agencies," St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara said in a statement posted to Facebook. "Thankfully, no one was hurt."

Reynolds El faces two counts of grand theft and robbery. Police said the investigation is active and still ongoing.

