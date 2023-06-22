Adoption fees waived at mega pet adoption event this weekend

Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control is teaming up with two organizations for the Petco Love Mega Pet Adoption event. This weekend, the shelter is waiving its adoption fees.

Adoption Center Hours:

Friday, June 23, 2023, noon to 6 p.m.

Saturday, June 24, 2023, noon to 5 p.m.

Sunday, June 25, 2023, noon to 4 p.m.

PBCACC is joining forces with Petco Love, a national nonprofit working to lead and inspire change for animals, BOBS from Skechers™, and animal welfare groups across the state of Florida.

They have a shared mission to find homes for 5,000 dogs and cats in shelters.

Palm Beach County Animal Care, and Control is overcrowded and there's a great need for adoptions. If you can't adopt, you can consider fostering a pet, or donating items that will make the pets more comfortable through the shelter's Amazon Wish List.

Currently, the shelter is offering a number of incentives to families who adopt. Adoptions, microchips, vaccines and tags are at a greatly reduced fee.

PBCACC said each adoption will ensure the pets are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and have county license tags. Adopters also receive a free Health Care Certificate that offers a free exam for their pet from participating veterinarians, with a savings up to $500, and a bag of Hill’s Science Diet pet food.

Look through the adoptable pets online here. The foster and adoption application is completed in person, no appointment is needed.

If you’re interested in the Foster2Rescue program, email ACCFoster@pbcgov.org

The adoption center hours are Monday to Friday, noon to 6 p.m.; Saturday, noon to 5 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control is located at 7100 Belvedere Road, West Palm Beach, just west of the Florida Turnpike.

For more information, please call (561) 233-1200 or visit www.pbcgov.com/animal.

