Another arrest warrant issued for Kodak Black

FILE - Kodak Black arrives at the American Music Awards on Nov. 20, 2022, at the Microsoft...
FILE - Kodak Black arrives at the American Music Awards on Nov. 20, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. A Florida judge issued an arrest warrant for the rapper, whose given name is Bill Kapri, on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, for failing a drug test while on bail for a drug charge, court records show. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Another arrest warrant has been issued for South Florida rapper Kodak Black.

Broward County Circuit Judge Barbara Duffy signed the warrant on June 14 after the 26-year-old rapper failed to submit to random drug and alcohol testing as a condition of his pretrial release on pending felony charges, court records show.

Black, whose real name is Bill Kapri, was arrested last July on charges of trafficking in oxycodone and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.

Lisa White, a pretrial services specialist, wrote in a June 13 affidavit that Black was supposed to report for testing on June 9 and failed to do so.

Earlier this year, Duffy granted a request by Black's lawyer to enter a 30-day drug treatment program. It was the same hearing in which he faced Duffy after previously failing to appear for a scheduled drug test. The sample he submitted days later tested positive for fentanyl.

Kodak Black asks judge for Jolly Rancher in court, Feb. 28, 2023
Kodak Black asks judge for Jolly Rancher in court, Feb. 28, 2023

Black's lawyer claimed at the time it was possible the laboratory mixed up the urine sample because of a star-struck employee.

In January 2020, then-President Donald Trump commuted a three-year federal prison sentence the rapper had for falsifying documents used to buy weapons. Black had served about half his sentence.

The South Florida rapper has made plenty of headlines through the years for his various arrests and run-ins with the law, but they haven't all been bad.

Just last year, he paid the rent for 28 families facing eviction in West Palm Beach.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Tropical Storm Bret’s winds remain at 65 mph
Navy sub veteran: Submersible victims would be in ‘panic mode’
Woman sentenced to 40 years in prison in shooting death at convenience store
Suspect in custody after Seacoast Bank robbed in Port St. Lucie
For sale: Florida home owned by Mick Jagger, Melanie Hamrick

Latest News

Classic car vending machine organizes Elliott Museum's collection
DeSantis announces lawsuit against Biden administration over higher education
It’ll be another hot and humid day on Thursday with scattered storms likely, mainly after 3 p.m.
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: June 22, 2023
It’ll be another hot and humid day on Thursday with scattered storms likely, mainly after 3 p.m.
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: June 22, 2023