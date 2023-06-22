Another arrest warrant issued for Kodak Black

Another arrest warrant has been issued for South Florida rapper Kodak Black.

Broward County Circuit Judge Barbara Duffy signed the warrant on June 14 after the 26-year-old rapper failed to submit to random drug and alcohol testing as a condition of his pretrial release on pending felony charges, court records show.

Black, whose real name is Bill Kapri, was arrested last July on charges of trafficking in oxycodone and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.

Lisa White, a pretrial services specialist, wrote in a June 13 affidavit that Black was supposed to report for testing on June 9 and failed to do so.

Earlier this year, Duffy granted a request by Black's lawyer to enter a 30-day drug treatment program. It was the same hearing in which he faced Duffy after previously failing to appear for a scheduled drug test. The sample he submitted days later tested positive for fentanyl.

Kodak Black asks judge for Jolly Rancher in court, Feb. 28, 2023

Black's lawyer claimed at the time it was possible the laboratory mixed up the urine sample because of a star-struck employee.

In January 2020, then-President Donald Trump commuted a three-year federal prison sentence the rapper had for falsifying documents used to buy weapons. Black had served about half his sentence.

The South Florida rapper has made plenty of headlines through the years for his various arrests and run-ins with the law, but they haven't all been bad.

Just last year, he paid the rent for 28 families facing eviction in West Palm Beach.



Scripps Only Content 2023