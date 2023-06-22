Brightline marks completion of extension to Orlando

Brightline officials, construction team members and mayors celebrated the completion of the private rail service's extension to Orlando on Wednesday.

In a few months, Brightline will operate from Miami to Orlando.

WATCH:

Brightline video construction timelapse

Mayors representing the stops were on hand for ceremonies and a round-table conversation on transportation and economic impact in the state: Miami, Aventura, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach and Palm Beach County and Orlando.

Celebration of Brightline extension completion to Orlando.

“Brightline is booming in Boca Raton," Mayor Scott Singer said. "Our residents and visitors have fully embraced passenger train travel and want more of it. Boca Raton is excited for service to launch to Orlando, and I applaud the Brightline team for being on the cusp of making it a reality.” -

“West Palm Beach continues to grow, and Brightline has acted as a catalyst thanks to its connectivity across South Florida," Mayor Keith James said. "Today’s construction completion milestone now brings our community one-step closer to a seamless connection to Central Florida that will only further cement our city as a world-class destination to live, work and play.”

“Palm Beach County is proud to be home to not one but two Brightline stations and I applaud fellow county leaders with the forward-facing vision to collaborate with the intercity rail system benefitting so many," Mayor Gregg Weiss said. "Brightline is driving commerce through connectivity while taking cars off the road and today’s construction milestone is an amazing achievement.”

Brightline broke ground in June 2019 on the extension, one year after operations began between Miami and West Palm Beach. Additional stations opened in downtown Boca Raton and Aventura in 2022.

Brightline is the first private entity to deliver an intercity rail system since Henry Flagler built the railroad more than a century ago.

The total construction project generated more than 10,000 jobs and more than $6.4 billion in economic impact to the state of Florida, according to economic studies. Construction teams worked more than seven million hours battling, including during the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain shortages, to finish the 170-mile corridor extension.

Brightline train testing at the intersection with Walton Road in Port St. Lucie on Oct. 21, 2022.

Brightline is continuing high-speed train testing between West Palm Beach and Orlando, and will test up to 110 mph through Brevard County in July.

Brightline recently completed its final rail and track cutover on the 170-mile project, which integrates a new second track into the existing corridor.

In March, Brightline became the fastest train in Florida and the southeastern United States after reaching speeds of 130 mph. The accomplishment took place while Brightline conducted train testing along its new 35-mile dedicated rail corridor between Orlando International Airport and Cocoa. The new tracks were built along the Beachline Expressway/SR 528.

Work on the 56 bridges included rehabilitation of the 100-year-old St. Lucie River railroad bridge in Stuart.

Also, the 583-foot long Loxahatchee River railroad bridge in Jupiter, which was built in 1926, was replaced with a new structure.

Brightline’s Orlando extension project includes a vehicle maintenance facility, tenant buildout of the Orlando station at Orlando International Airport, three underpasses and upgrades to 156 railroad crossings.

Construction included over two million spikes and bolts, 2.3 million tons of granite and limestone transported by 20,000 railcars, 225 million pounds of 100 percent recycled American steel, 6 million cubic yards of rail embankment fill and 450,000 concrete ties made in Fort Pierce.

The company hasn't announced an official opening date but tickets are on sale for Sept. 1 through early 2024. One-way fares will range from $79 for adults to $149 for premium tickets; kids one-way fares will begin at $39. Discounts are offered for four or more tickets.

Brightline said it will have 16 daily trips from Miami to Orlando once the trains start rolling.

Bright provided a video timeline of work on the Orlando extension.

Scripps Only Content 2023