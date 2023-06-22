Florida driver slams into gas station, pins customer walking into store

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A driver was arrested after video shows a vehicle slamming through a Florida gas station, pinning a person that was walking into the building.

The wreck happened just before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday at a Travel Centers of America located at 11706 Tampa Gateway Boulevard in Seffner.

A Kia Forte driven by Anthony Katosh, 37, slammed into the front doors of the business, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

At the time of the crash, a pedestrian was entering the store and was hit by a vehicle as it was driving at a high rate of speed,

The victim was pinned between the driver's side door of the vehicle and a metal structure. The sheriff's office said deputies responded to the scene and began to provide aid along with Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

Both the driver and the victim were taken to Tampa General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"The footage of the car smashing through this business and straight into a victim is jarring, to say the least," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "It is an absolute miracle that the person pinned by the car did not sustain more serious injuries, and we're glad to hear he will be OK."

Detectives determined that the crash was not accidental and arrested Katosh, who faces a charge of criminal mischief.

It's unclear what prompted the driver to crash into the business.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Tropical Storm Bret’s winds remain at 65 mph
Navy sub veteran: Submersible victims would be in ‘panic mode’
Woman sentenced to 40 years in prison in shooting death at convenience store
Suspect in custody after Seacoast Bank robbed in Port St. Lucie
For sale: Florida home owned by Mick Jagger, Melanie Hamrick

Latest News

New budget item feared to fuel blue-green algae on the Treasure Coast
Boca Raton company fulfills generator orders after business suddenly closes
Blind pizza chef shares journey to opening restaurant in Delray Beach
Florida's abortion access remains uncertain as state supreme court decision loom