Florida driver slams into gas station, pins customer walking into store

A driver was arrested after video shows a vehicle slamming through a Florida gas station, pinning a person that was walking into the building.

The wreck happened just before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday at a Travel Centers of America located at 11706 Tampa Gateway Boulevard in Seffner.

A Kia Forte driven by Anthony Katosh, 37, slammed into the front doors of the business, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

At the time of the crash, a pedestrian was entering the store and was hit by a vehicle as it was driving at a high rate of speed,

The victim was pinned between the driver's side door of the vehicle and a metal structure. The sheriff's office said deputies responded to the scene and began to provide aid along with Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

Both the driver and the victim were taken to Tampa General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"The footage of the car smashing through this business and straight into a victim is jarring, to say the least," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "It is an absolute miracle that the person pinned by the car did not sustain more serious injuries, and we're glad to hear he will be OK."

Detectives determined that the crash was not accidental and arrested Katosh, who faces a charge of criminal mischief.

It's unclear what prompted the driver to crash into the business.

