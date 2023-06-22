FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: June 22, 2023

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - It’ll be another hot and humid day on Thursday with scattered storms likely, mainly after 3 p.m.

Some of the storms will be strong to possibly severe, even though we are only under a marginal threat.

High temperatures will get into the lower 90s, but that awful humidity will make it feel like it’s around 105 degrees before those clouds build and storms roll in.

Tropical Storm Bret is close to hurricane strength Thursday morning but is still expected to weaken and dissipate by this weekend over the central Caribbean.

We’re stuck in a stagnant weather pattern with low pressure trapped between high pressure on both sides of the Florida peninsula blocking anything from changing. So expect little day-to-day change in our weather through the weekend.

There are indications that things will start moving again by next week, so fewer storms are expected then.

Tropical Depression 4 formed Thursday morning and is likely to become Tropical Storm Cindy, but the system is expected to curve well out to sea.

