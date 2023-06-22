Trooper hospitalized after rear-ending car on I-95 in Lantana

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after rear-ending a pickup truck on Interstate 95 in Lantana, authorities said.

According to a crash report from the FHP, the 25-year-old trooper in a marked Dodge Charger was conducting speed enforcement on I-95 northbound, south of Lantana Road, just before 8 a.m.

The trooper spotted a driver speeding and tried to pull the vehicle over.

However, traffic suddenly slowed down ahead of the trooper, and he couldn't slow down in time and rear-ended a car in front of him, a Dodge Ram pickup truck driven by a 38-year-old man.

The pickup truck then crashed into a vehicle in front of it, a Ford transit van driven by a 39-year-old man.

The trooper and driver of the Dodge Ram were taken to HCA Florida JFK Hospital with minor injuries, while the driver of the Ford transit van wasn't hurt.

Scripps Only Content 2023