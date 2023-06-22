Trooper hospitalized after rear-ending car on I-95 in Lantana

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after rear-ending a pickup truck on Interstate 95 in Lantana, authorities said.

According to a crash report from the FHP, the 25-year-old trooper in a marked Dodge Charger was conducting speed enforcement on I-95 northbound, south of Lantana Road, just before 8 a.m.

The trooper spotted a driver speeding and tried to pull the vehicle over.

However, traffic suddenly slowed down ahead of the trooper, and he couldn't slow down in time and rear-ended a car in front of him, a Dodge Ram pickup truck driven by a 38-year-old man.

The pickup truck then crashed into a vehicle in front of it, a Ford transit van driven by a 39-year-old man.

The trooper and driver of the Dodge Ram were taken to HCA Florida JFK Hospital with minor injuries, while the driver of the Ford transit van wasn't hurt.

