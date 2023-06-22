Tropical Storm Bret brings heavy rain to Lesser Antilles

Tropical Storm Bret's winds have decreased to 60 mph as it brought heavy rain to portions of the Lesser Antilles.

According to the 11 p.m. Thursday advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Bret is moving west at about 18 mph and is expected to continue in this direction for the next couple of days.

On this forecast track, the center of Bret is expected to move away from the Windward Islands, and then move westward across the eastern and central Caribbean Sea on Friday and Saturday.

Gradual weakening is anticipated over the next couple of days, and the system is likely to dissipate over the central Caribbean Sea Saturday night or Sunday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles from the center.

The Hewanorra International Airport on St. Lucia recently reported sustained winds of 41 mph and a wind gust of 69 mph. Tropical-storm conditions were also being reported on Martinique.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Dominica, St. Lucia, Martinique, Barbados, St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Storm total rainfall amounts of 3 to 6 inches with maximum amounts of 10 inches are possible across portions of the Lesser Antilles from Guadeloupe south to St Vincent and the Grenadines, including Barbados.

The heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding, especially across areas of higher terrain. Urban flooding is also possible.

