Tropical Storm Bret nears Barbados with 65 mph winds

Tropical Storm Bret is nearing Barbados with 65 mph winds and is expected to bring heavy rain to portions of the Lesser Antilles through Thursday night.

According to the 5 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Bret is moving west at about 16 mph.

On the forecast track, the center of Bret is expected to move Thursday evening and tonight across the Lesser Antilles, and then move westward across the eastern and central Caribbean Sea Friday and Saturday.

Gradual weakening is anticipated over the next couple of days, and the system is likely to dissipate over the central Caribbean Sea on Sunday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles from the center.

A hurricane watch is in effect for St. Lucia. A tropical storm warning is in effect for Dominica, St. Lucia, Martinique, Barbados, St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Storm total rainfall amounts of 3 to 6 inches with maximum amounts of 10 inches are possible across portions of the Lesser Antilles from Guadeloupe south to St Vincent and the Grenadines, including Barbados.

The heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding, especially across areas of higher terrain. Urban flooding is also possible.

