Dolphins release 2023 training camp schedule
10 open practices include 2 joint sessions with Falcons, scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Miami Dolphins will hold 10 open practices during their 2023 training camp.
Miami, which released its training camp schedule Thursday, will hold its first public practice July 30 at the Baptist Health Training Complex.
All 10 practices will begin in the morning, including the Aug. 5 team scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium.
2023 Dolphins Training Camp Schedule
|Date
|Time
|Notes
|Sunday, July 30
|10:30 a.m.
|Monday, July 31
|10:30 a.m.
|Tuesday, Aug. 1
|10:30 a.m.
|Thursday, Aug. 3
|10:30 a.m.
|Friday, Aug. 4
|10:30 a.m.
|season ticket holders only
|Saturday, Aug. 5
|11 a.m.
|team scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium
|Tuesday, Aug. 8
|10 a.m.
|joint practice with Atlanta Falcons
|Wednesday, Aug. 9
|10 a.m.
|joint practice with Atlanta Falcons
|Wednesday, Aug. 23
|10:30 a.m.
|Thursday, Aug. 24
|10:30 a.m.
The Dolphins will also hold two joint practices with the Atlanta Falcons on Aug. 8 and Aug. 9 ahead of their Aug. 11 preseason game.
It's free to attend all open practices, but fans must reserve tickets in advance through the team's website.
