Dolphins release 2023 training camp schedule

The Miami Dolphins will hold 10 open practices during their 2023 training camp.

Miami, which released its training camp schedule Thursday, will hold its first public practice July 30 at the Baptist Health Training Complex.

All 10 practices will begin in the morning, including the Aug. 5 team scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium.

2023 Dolphins Training Camp Schedule

Date Time Notes Sunday, July 30 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 31 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 3 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 4 10:30 a.m. season ticket holders only Saturday, Aug. 5 11 a.m. team scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium Tuesday, Aug. 8 10 a.m. joint practice with Atlanta Falcons Wednesday, Aug. 9 10 a.m. joint practice with Atlanta Falcons Wednesday, Aug. 23 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 24 10:30 a.m.

The Dolphins will also hold two joint practices with the Atlanta Falcons on Aug. 8 and Aug. 9 ahead of their Aug. 11 preseason game.

It's free to attend all open practices, but fans must reserve tickets in advance through the team's website.

Scripps Only Content 2023