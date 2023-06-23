FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: June 23, 2023

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - It’s a very warm start to the morning this Friday and it will continue to remain hot, humid and hazy with highs in the low 90s and feels-like temperatures in the triple digits.

There is a lower chance of rain for Friday but still an isolated storm is possible late Friday afternoon or evening. Then more moisture surges from the tropics across parts of southern Florida through the weekend.

So rain chances will go up again for Saturday and Sunday, calling for more coverage of storms in the afternoon and evening.

Highs this weekend will top the upper 80s or near 90 degrees.

MORE WEATHER: Tracking the Tropics

Fewer storms are expected for next week with very humid and hazy conditions along with hotter temperatures. Afternoon highs will go into the low and mid-90s next week.

Tropical Storms Bret is expected to dissipate by Sunday morning as it moves into the central Caribbean Sea and Tropical Storm Cindy will continues to move over the open water of the Atlantic Ocean and should stay northeast of the Caribbean islands as it moves through strong upper-level winds. This will keep Cindy from further developing and eventually dissipating by early next week.

Copyright 2023 WFLX. All rights reserved.