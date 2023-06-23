Heat select UCLA's Jaime Jaquez Jr. with 18th overall pick in NBA Draft

CORRECTS SPELLING TO JAQUEZ, INSTEAD OF JAQEZ- Jaime Jaquez Jr. greets NBA Commissioner Adam...
CORRECTS SPELLING TO JAQUEZ, INSTEAD OF JAQEZ- Jaime Jaquez Jr. greets NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being selected 18th overall by the Miami Heat during the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June 22, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:51 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Miami Heat looked west to find their next young prospect.

Miami selected UCLA forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. with the 18th overall pick in Thursday night's NBA Draft.

Jaquez, 22, was a consensus second-team All-American and the 2023 Pacific 12 Conference player of the year.

UCLA forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. goes up for a dunk in the second half of a Sweet 16 game against...
UCLA forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. goes up for a dunk in the second half of a Sweet 16 game against Gonzaga in the West Regional of the NCAA tournament, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Las Vegas.

The 6-foot-7 UCLA star scored 1,802 points in four seasons with the Bruins. He averaged 17.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.5 steals per game as a senior last season.

"Surreal," Jaquez said on ESPN after being drafted. "Words can't describe it right now."

He was the only first-round draft pick from a Pac-12 school.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Tropical Storm Bret’s winds remain at 65 mph
Navy sub veteran: Submersible victims would be in ‘panic mode’
Woman sentenced to 40 years in prison in shooting death at convenience store
Tropical Storm Bret brings heavy rain to Lesser Antilles
New raceway could be coming to Palm Beach County

Latest News

CORRECTS SPELLING TO JAQUEZ, INSTEAD OF JAQEZ- Jaime Jaquez Jr. greets NBA Commissioner Adam...
Heat select UCLA forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. with 18th overall pick in NBA Draft
'Stay Woke' rolling protest makes stop in West Palm Beach
Tropical Storm Cindy forms in Atlantic Ocean
Boy, 13, bitten by alligator while swimming in Central Florida creek