New solar energy centers under constriction in Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

More solar energy is coming to Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast.

Florida Power and Light is constructing five new solar energy centers in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast.

The new FPL solar energy centers are under construction at the following locations:

  • FPL Turnpike Solar Energy Center in Indian River County
  • FPL White Tail Solar Energy Center in Martin County
  • FPL Silver Palm Solar Energy Center in Palm Beach County
  • FPL Pineapple Solar Energy Center in St. Lucie County
  • FPL Orchard Solar Energy Center in St. Lucie and Indian River Counties

Once completed, these new sites will provide more solar energy onto FPL’s electric grid, benefiting customers with more low-cost, reliable energy free of carbon emissions, the utility company said.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Tropical Storm Cindy forms in Atlantic Ocean
Tropical Storm Bret’s winds remain at 65 mph
Navy sub veteran: Submersible victims would be in ‘panic mode’
Woman sentenced to 40 years in prison in shooting death at convenience store
Tropical Storm Bret brings heavy rain to Lesser Antilles

Latest News

Snoop, dog with goofy personality, needs good home
Snoop, dog with goofy personality, needs a good home
It’s a very warm start to the morning this Friday and it will continue to remain hot, humid and...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: June 23, 2023
Broward Sheriff's Office Detective Danny Polo, whose face is concealed because he works...
Masked detective testifies in YNW Melly murder trial