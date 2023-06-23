New solar energy centers under constriction in Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
More solar energy is coming to Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast.
Florida Power and Light is constructing five new solar energy centers in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast.
The new FPL solar energy centers are under construction at the following locations:
- FPL Turnpike Solar Energy Center in Indian River County
- FPL White Tail Solar Energy Center in Martin County
- FPL Silver Palm Solar Energy Center in Palm Beach County
- FPL Pineapple Solar Energy Center in St. Lucie County
- FPL Orchard Solar Energy Center in St. Lucie and Indian River Counties
Once completed, these new sites will provide more solar energy onto FPL’s electric grid, benefiting customers with more low-cost, reliable energy free of carbon emissions, the utility company said.
