New solar energy centers under constriction in Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast

More solar energy is coming to Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast.

Florida Power and Light is constructing five new solar energy centers in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast.

The new FPL solar energy centers are under construction at the following locations:

FPL Turnpike Solar Energy Center in Indian River County



FPL White Tail Solar Energy Center in Martin County



FPL Silver Palm Solar Energy Center in Palm Beach County



FPL Pineapple Solar Energy Center in St. Lucie County



FPL Orchard Solar Energy Center in St. Lucie and Indian River Counties

Once completed, these new sites will provide more solar energy onto FPL’s electric grid, benefiting customers with more low-cost, reliable energy free of carbon emissions, the utility company said.

