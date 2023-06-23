Parking could be concern as Fort Pierce prepares for Trump's trial

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
The city of Fort Pierce said it's working on a plan to accommodate the uptick in traffic that is expected during former President Donald Trump's federal trial at the Alto Lee Adams Sr. courthouse.

Mayor Linda Hudson said what helps is that the courthouse is located on the west side of U.S. Highway 1 and Orange Avenue. This offers more parking as opposed to the east side.

She said there is a lot of available property there that can be used for staging and parking, which she believes will help with congestion. However, parking is still a concern.

Fort Pierce Mayor Linda Hudson speaks about traffic flow in her city ahead of former President Donald Trump's federal court case.

"The security services will decide which streets are open," Hudson said. "When they're open and our City Hall is across the street, we're going to have to be able to run our government with all of this going on in our town, which we can do, but we have to figure that out."

Hudson said they'll be able to form more of a finite plan once the federal government provides more details on the trial, which is scheduled to begin with a preliminary hearing Aug. 14.

Alto Lee Adams Sr United States Courthouse.png

