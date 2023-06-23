Stuart leaders sign off on 3M settlement totaling $10.3 billion

Stuart commissioners on Friday gave approval to a settlement with chemical manufacturer 3M over claims of water contamination from "forever chemicals."

"We are very pleased to reach a settlement and grateful we were part of the solution for the global resolution of the whole case," Stuart City Attorney Mike Mortell said.

Stuart was the lead in the lawsuit that reportedly involves as many as 4,000 cities and municipalities around the country.

Stuart City Attorney Mike Mortell said Friday he couldn't discuss the details of the settlement with 3M.

Substances known as PFAS were believed to be the contaminants from firefighting foam that was used in Stuart.

"We just hosed it with straight water. We hosed it down into the ground," Stuart Fire Chief Vincent Felicione said. "The inherent risk we take on is one thing. This was risk we didn't know about."

The settlement, worth about $10 billion, will eventually go toward all of the cities making claims.

Stuart officials are not saying how much they will receive, but $100 million is one figure that is being circulated.

"I'm not at liberty to discuss the terms of the settlement, but I can say it's my personal opinion that it was a very fair and equitable solution and resolution," Mortell said.

