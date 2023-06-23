Tropical Storm Cindy forms in Atlantic Ocean

A new tropical storm formed late Thursday night.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Cindy formed in the Atlantic Ocean with 40 mph winds.

Cindy is moving toward the west-northwest at about 14 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue over the next few days.

Tropical Storm #Cindy Advisory 4: Tropical Storm Cindy Forms Over the Central Tropical Atlantic. https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) June 23, 2023

On the forecast track, the system is expected to remain well northeast of the northern Leeward Islands through early next week.

Some strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days. However, Cindy is expected to run into wind sheer and become a tropical wave.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles to the north of the center.

It is not expected to pose a threat to Florida or the U.S.

