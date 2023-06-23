Tropical Storm Cindy forms in Atlantic Ocean

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 12:20 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A new tropical storm formed late Thursday night.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Cindy formed in the Atlantic Ocean with 40 mph winds.

Cindy is moving toward the west-northwest at about 14 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue over the next few days.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

On the forecast track, the system is expected to remain well northeast of the northern Leeward Islands through early next week.

Some strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days. However, Cindy is expected to run into wind sheer and become a tropical wave.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles to the north of the center.

It is not expected to pose a threat to Florida or the U.S.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Tropical Storm Bret’s winds remain at 65 mph
Navy sub veteran: Submersible victims would be in ‘panic mode’
Woman sentenced to 40 years in prison in shooting death at convenience store
Tropical Storm Bret brings heavy rain to Lesser Antilles
New raceway could be coming to Palm Beach County

Latest News

Boy, 13, bitten by alligator while swimming in Central Florida creek
Florida driver slams into gas station, pins customer walking into store
New budget item feared to fuel blue-green algae on the Treasure Coast
Boca Raton company fulfills generator orders after business suddenly closes