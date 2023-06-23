West Palm Beach woman wins $1M after purchasing scratch-off ticket at Publix

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A West Palm Beach woman is ending the workweek with a slightly larger bank account.

The Florida Lottery announced Friday that Marie Lucie Saint Eloi, 55, of West Palm Beach claimed a top prize of $1 million from the $5 GOLD RUSH DOUBLER scratch-off game.

Saint Eloi chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $685,000.

Officials said she purchased her winning ticket from a Publix located at 2895 North Military Trail near West Palm Beach. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

Tickets to play the $5 GOLD RUSH DOUBLER cost $5.

Lottery officials said the odds of winning $1 million playing this game are 1-in-2,010,516.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Tropical Storm Cindy forms in Atlantic Ocean
Tropical Storm Bret’s winds remain at 65 mph
Navy sub veteran: Submersible victims would be in ‘panic mode’
Woman sentenced to 40 years in prison in shooting death at convenience store
Tropical Storm Bret brings heavy rain to Lesser Antilles

Latest News

New study shows rent prices have stabilized across South Florida
Ocean expert recounts trip aboard submersible with OceanGate CEO
Women’s Wellness Market in Riviera Beach offers free resources, services
New solar energy centers under construction in Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast