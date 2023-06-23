West Palm Beach woman wins $1M after purchasing scratch-off ticket at Publix

A West Palm Beach woman is ending the workweek with a slightly larger bank account.

The Florida Lottery announced Friday that Marie Lucie Saint Eloi, 55, of West Palm Beach claimed a top prize of $1 million from the $5 GOLD RUSH DOUBLER scratch-off game.

Saint Eloi chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $685,000.

Officials said she purchased her winning ticket from a Publix located at 2895 North Military Trail near West Palm Beach. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

Tickets to play the $5 GOLD RUSH DOUBLER cost $5.

Lottery officials said the odds of winning $1 million playing this game are 1-in-2,010,516.

Scripps Only Content 2023