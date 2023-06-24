Bret weakening as it passes just north of Aruba

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
There are currently no watches or warnings in effect for Tropical Storm Bret. However, residents of the ABC Islands and Guajiri are being advised to monitor the progress of the system.

According to the 5 a.m. Saturday advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Bret had winds of 45 mph and was moving west at about 18 mph.

The storm, which was about 45 mimilesorth-northeast of Aruba,

was losing strength over the eastern Caribbean Sea but still bringing lingering rain and gusty winds to the Windward Islands. Bret was about 170 miles east northeast of Curacao.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

Bret
The storm was expected to continue in this direction through the weekend. On the forecast track, the center of Bret will continue to move across the eastern and central Caribbean Sea north of the ABC Islands during the next couple of days.

Additional weakening is forecast Saturday and Saturday, and Bret is expected to dissipate over the central Caribbean Saturday night or early Sunday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles north of the center.

