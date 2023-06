Since this is the first time since 1968 there has been more than one named storm in June, I thought I'd compare this season to 1968.

One look at the numbers and it's clear to see why we shouldn't jump to conclusions and say things like "boy this looks like it'll be a busy season."

Don't read too much into our recent active June.

2023.png

1968.png

