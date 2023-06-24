Man dies in two-car crash near Sebastian

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A 68-year-old Sebastian man died in a two-vehicle crash just east of the Sebastian city limits Friday afternoon, Florida Highway Patrol said Saturday.

At 2:23 p.m., rescue personnel responded to the crash.

A 1967 blue Volkswagen Beetle driven by the man was stopped at a posted stop sign facing eastbound on 99th Street at US Highway 1, FHP said.

A 2022 white Lexus IS driven by a 47-year-old Vero Beach man was traveling southbound on US 1 in the inside lane approaching 99th Street.

The driver of Beetle failed to yield the right of way and attempted to make a left turn, across the southbound lanes to travel northbound on U.S.

The Beetle entered the path of the Lexus and a collision occurred.

The driver of the Beetle was pronounced deceased at HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce. The other driver has minor injuries.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Tropical Storm Cindy now has 50 mph winds
Tropical Storm Bret brings heavy rain to Lesser Antilles
Navy sub veteran: Submersible victims would be in ‘panic mode’
Tropical Storm Cindy remains at 60 mph
Woman sentenced to 40 years in prison in shooting death at convenience store

Latest News

Mega Adoption Event waives fees throughout state
Florida's Toll Relief Program resulted in $190 million in credits this year
Tropical Storm Cindy remains at 60 mph
Comparing start of 1968, 2023 hurricane seasons