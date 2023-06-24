Man dies in two-car crash near Sebastian

A 68-year-old Sebastian man died in a two-vehicle crash just east of the Sebastian city limits Friday afternoon, Florida Highway Patrol said Saturday.

At 2:23 p.m., rescue personnel responded to the crash.

A 1967 blue Volkswagen Beetle driven by the man was stopped at a posted stop sign facing eastbound on 99th Street at US Highway 1, FHP said.

A 2022 white Lexus IS driven by a 47-year-old Vero Beach man was traveling southbound on US 1 in the inside lane approaching 99th Street.

The driver of Beetle failed to yield the right of way and attempted to make a left turn, across the southbound lanes to travel northbound on U.S.

The Beetle entered the path of the Lexus and a collision occurred.

The driver of the Beetle was pronounced deceased at HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce. The other driver has minor injuries.

