Pro-choice advocates gather in Stuart year since Roe V. Wade overturned

Saturday marks one year since the United States Supreme Court overturned a landmark decision in Roe v. Wade, a ruling in 1973 that made abortions legal.

One year later, some local pro-choice advocates are gathering to show their disappointment in the system, but also to show they’ll continue to stand by their beliefs.

State of abortion laws: A year after Roe v. Wade overturned

"We have to stand up for our rights," Rosemary Westling, from Jensen Beach, said.

In Stuart, next to the Roosevelt Bridge, a group of mostly women gathered to voice their concerns. They’re focusing on what this year has meant for people who can no longer decide for themselves if getting an abortion is an option.

"I think in this state in particular and others, things are getting worse in terms of women’s rights to reproductive health,” Linda Horstmyer with the League of Women Voters in Martin County said. "t’s far beyond abortion. It’s health."

Those who are pro-choice say the past year has been tough. They say clinics have been shut down where abortions are outlawed, and longer wait times in places where they’re still legal.

In some regions of the country, ending a pregnancy early, despite health risks for the mother or baby, remains essentially forbidden.

"It’s scary that even though we are saying that this something we deserve, it’s a right, it’s not being treated that way, and it’s overall just scary to me," Jordan Losardo from Stuart said

They showed up with signs and chants like “my body, my choice,” and other slogans that have become symbols for this movement.

They say one year later they still feel disappointed, under-represented, and afraid.

"I definitely think there’s a huge disappointment for all of us,"Sofia Matos from Stuart said. "We’re all very disappointed not being represented by our representative. It's something we’ve all been talking about and brought attention to, and we’re still not receiving."

