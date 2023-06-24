Tropical Storm Bret dissipates into a remnant

Tropical Storm Bret has dissipated into a remnant.

According to the 5 p.m advisory from the National Hurricane Center, its last, Bret had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and was moving west at about 21 mph. It was 45 mph in the 11 a.m. update.

The storm was about 10 west-northwest of the northern tip of Guajir Pensinula, Colombia, lost strength over the eastern Caribbean Sea.

Bret

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles north of the center.

