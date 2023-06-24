Tropical Storm Bret dissipates into a remnant

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tropical Storm Bret has dissipated into a remnant.

According to the 5 p.m advisory from the National Hurricane Center, its last, Bret had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and was moving west at about 21 mph. It was 45 mph in the 11 a.m. update.

The storm was about 10 west-northwest of the northern tip of Guajir Pensinula, Colombia, lost strength over the eastern Caribbean Sea.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

Bret
Bret

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles north of the center.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Tropical Storm Cindy now has 50 mph winds
Tropical Storm Cindy remains at 60 mph
Tropical Storm Bret brings heavy rain to Lesser Antilles
Navy sub veteran: Submersible victims would be in ‘panic mode’
Boca Raton company fulfills generator orders after business suddenly closes

Latest News

Putin vows harsh punishment as Russian troops rebel against country
PBSO seeks identify of pedestrian killed by car
Pro-choice advocates gather in Stuart year since Roe V. Wade overturned
Man dies in two-car crash near Sebastian
Mega Adoption Event waives fees throughout state