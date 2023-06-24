Tropical Storm Cindy remains at 60 mph

Tropical Storm Cindy continues to churn over the Atlantic Ocean with winds staying the same though the window to strengthen further is coming to an end.

According to the National Hurricane Center's 5 p.m. Saturday advisory, Cindy has 60 mph winds as it moves west-northwest at 20mph. That is the same as the 5 a.m. and 11 a.m. update.s

Cindy is about 465 miles east of Lesser Antilles.

Forecasters said this general motion is expected to continue, with a gradual slowdown.

On the forecast track, Cindy should pass well to the northeast of the northernmost Leeward Islands.

Weakening is forecast over the next several days, and Cindy could degenerate into a trough of low pressure by the middle of next week.

It is not expected to pose a threat to Florida or the U.S.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center.

