Cindy degenerates to an open wave
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
MIAMI — Cindy dissipated into a remnant Sunday night, two days after becoming a tropical storm.
According to the National Hurricane Center's final advisory for Cindy at 11 p.m. Sunday, the storm has 40 mph winds as it moves northwest at 14 mph. The 5 p.m. advisory listed winds at 45 mph.
Cindy is about 375 miles northeast of Lesser Antilles.
A northwestward motion with a gradual decrease in forward speed is expected during the next day or so, NHC said.
TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide
There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from the center.
Scripps Only Content 2023