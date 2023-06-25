Cindy degenerates to an open wave

MIAMI — Cindy dissipated into a remnant Sunday night, two days after becoming a tropical storm.

According to the National Hurricane Center's final advisory for Cindy at 11 p.m. Sunday, the storm has 40 mph winds as it moves northwest at 14 mph. The 5 p.m. advisory listed winds at 45 mph.

Cindy is about 375 miles northeast of Lesser Antilles.

A northwestward motion with a gradual decrease in forward speed is expected during the next day or so, NHC said.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from the center.

