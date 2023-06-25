Jewish organization helps seniors get ready for hurricanes

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
A local organization is helping seniors get ready for hurricanes ahead of any of the storms making their way to South Florida.

Ruth and Norman Rales Jewish Family Centers west of Boca Raton distributed about 950 bags filled with hurricane supplies via a drive-thru event Sunday.

They also went out to some seniors who couldn't make it to the event.

Organization members say this is a way to make sure their community is storm ready.

They focus mostly on senior living in South Palm Beach County with family members living far away.

They say this is crucial for seniors' safety ahead of any storm and even after.

"We’re the family who’s going to be on the phone, who’s here and follow up with you and make sure they’re as best taken care of," Roger Leavy, a board member of the Rales Famly Centers, said. "If there’s a need we can try and find it. If there’s a need for a first responder, we’ve been know to put A and B together and call for that."

