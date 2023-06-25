Man shot in hip in altercation in Lake Worth Beach

One man was hospitalized with a hip wound after an altercation with another person resulted into a shooting Sunday morning in Lake Worth Beach, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

At approximately 7 a.m., first responders were dispatched to 1100 block of Ninth Avenue South west of U.S. 1 in Lake Worth Beach for a reported shooting, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said in an inquiry.

The patient was taken by ground to St. Mary’s Medical Center as a trauma alert.

PBSO spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the other person has been identified, and detectives are in the preliminary stages of the investigation.

Scripps Only Content 2023