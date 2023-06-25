Man shot in hip in altercation in Lake Worth Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

One man was hospitalized with a hip wound after an altercation with another person resulted into a shooting Sunday morning in Lake Worth Beach, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

At approximately 7 a.m., first responders were dispatched to 1100 block of Ninth Avenue South west of U.S. 1 in Lake Worth Beach for a reported shooting, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said in an inquiry.

The patient was taken by ground to St. Mary’s Medical Center as a trauma alert.

PBSO spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the other person has been identified, and detectives are in the preliminary stages of the investigation.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Tropical Storm Cindy now has 50 mph winds
Tropical Storm Cindy remains at 60 mph
Mega Adoption Event waives fees throughout state
Take a look at how far sea levels have risen over the past 30 years.
NASA shows how far the sea levels have risen in 30 years
Man dies in two-car crash near Sebastian

Latest News

Tropical Storm Cindy winds decrease to 50 mph
LSU's Gavin Dugas (8) and Paxton Kling (28) celebrate after their win over Florida in 11...
LSU gets 4-3 win over Gators in 11th inning in CWS finals
Putin vows harsh punishment as Russian troops rebel against country
PBSO seeks identify of pedestrian killed by car