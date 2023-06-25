Tropical Storm Cindy winds decrease to 45 mph

MIAMI — Tropical Storm Cindy continues to churn over the Atlantic Ocean with winds subsiding.

According to the National Hurricane Center's 11 a.m. Sunday advisory, Cindy has 45 mph winds as it moves west-northwest at 17 mph. The 5 a.m. advisory listed winds at 50 mph.

Cindy is about 435 miles northeast of Lesser Antilles.

A northwestward motion with a gradual decrease in forward speed is expected during the next day or so, NHS said.

Additional weakening is forecast during the next 24 to 36 hours, and Cindy is expected to degenerate into a trough of low pressure by Monday night.

It is not expected to pose a threat to Florida or the U.S.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center.

