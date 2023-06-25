Tropical Storm Cindy winds decrease to 50 mph

MIAMI — Tropical Storm Cindy continues to churn over the Atlantic Ocean with winds subsiding.

According to the National Hurricane Center's 5 a.m. Sunday advisory, Cindy has 50 mph winds as it moves west-northwest at 17 mph. The 11 p.m. advisory listed winds at 60 mph.

Cindy is about 430 miles northeast of Lesser Antilles.

A northwestward motion with a gradual decrease in forward speed is expected during the next couple of days, NHS said.

Some weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Cindy could degenerate into a trough of low pressure by Tuesday.

It is not expected to pose a threat to Florida or the U.S.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center.

