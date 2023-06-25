Tropical Storm Cindy winds decrease to 50 mph

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI — Tropical Storm Cindy continues to churn over the Atlantic Ocean with winds subsiding.

According to the National Hurricane Center's 5 a.m. Sunday advisory, Cindy has 50 mph winds as it moves west-northwest at 17 mph. The 11 p.m. advisory listed winds at 60 mph.

Cindy is about 430 miles northeast of Lesser Antilles.

A northwestward motion with a gradual decrease in forward speed is expected during the next couple of days, NHS said.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

Some weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Cindy could degenerate into a trough of low pressure by Tuesday.

It is not expected to pose a threat to Florida or the U.S.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Tropical Storm Cindy now has 50 mph winds
Tropical Storm Cindy remains at 60 mph
Mega Adoption Event waives fees throughout state
Take a look at how far sea levels have risen over the past 30 years.
NASA shows how far the sea levels have risen in 30 years
Man dies in two-car crash near Sebastian

Latest News

Man shot in hip in altercation in Lake Worth Beach
LSU's Gavin Dugas (8) and Paxton Kling (28) celebrate after their win over Florida in 11...
LSU gets 4-3 win over Gators in 11th inning in CWS finals
Putin vows harsh punishment as Russian troops rebel against country
PBSO seeks identify of pedestrian killed by car