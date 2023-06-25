Vessel's crash with ferry closes PortMiami, including cruises ships

The U.S. Coast Guard is limiting inbound and outbound vessel traffic for PortMiami, including cruise ships, after an early morning collision between two vessels in the channel, killing one person and seriously injuring another.

The Coast Guard posted on Twitter that the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is conducting an investigation and salvage efforts.

#BREAKING The @USCG has established a temporary security zone limiting inbound and outbound vessel traffic for @PortMiami while @MyFWC conducts an investigation and salvage efforts following an early morning collision between two vessels in the channel.

The crash between a vessel approximately 30 feet long and the Fish Island Ferry, just east of Pilot House Station at Dodge Island, occurred before 3:40 a.m.

The vessel hit the ferry, which takes residents back and forth to Fisher Island, a city of Miami Fire-Rescue spokesperson told WTVJ.

"When we arrived on the scene, we found one patient that the Coast Guard had recovered from the water," Lt. Pete Sanchez said. "He was transported to the Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition. En route to the hospital, the patient did mention to us that he was going -- he began asking for his friend. So, at that point, we were notified that there was actually a second occupant in the boat."

The Miami Dive Team was dispatched to perform a search and rescue operation. The search included a helicopter, boats and divers.

"We found the other victim underwater after about a five-minutes search," Sanchez told WTVJ. "Unfortunately, that victim was deceased on the scene, and now, FWC will be handling the investigation."

The FWC and the U.S. Coast Guard were rerouting tour groups set to depart from a blocked-off area of the Miami Beach Marina.

Three cruise ships, the Norwegian Escape, Carnival Celebration and MSC Seascape, with 15,000 occupants, were all scheduled for Sunday turnaround calls, with guests disembarking and new guests set to board.

Carnival Celebration and MSC Seascape were wrapping up seven-day cruises and Carnival Celebration for eight days in the Caribbean.

