Convicted double murderer elbows his attorney in face

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

There were some tense moments in a Florida courtroom Monday when a convicted murderer, who was hoping for a new trial, threw an elbow at his own lawyer.

Joseph Zieler was led into a Lee County courtroom when he appeared to motion to a member of his defense team. He then threw a sharp elbow into the lawyer's forehead.

Two bailiffs immediately wrestled Zieler to the floor and the lawyer told the judge he was OK.

Zieler was convicted in the 1990 killing of an 11-year-old girl and her babysitter in Cape Coral. He could be sentenced to death for the crimes.

He was hoping to get a new trial, but a judge dismissed the motion and did not overturn the conviction.

A jury already voted in favor of Zieler receiving the death penalty.

Sentencing was scheduled to take place Monday afternoon.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Tropical Storm Cindy now has 50 mph winds
Tropical Storm Cindy remains at 60 mph
Vessel's crash with ferry closes PortMiami for 11 hours, disrupts 3 cruise ships
Man shot in hip in altercation in Lake Worth Beach
Mega Adoption Event waives fees throughout state

Latest News

Golf tour started by Steph Curry makes stop in West Palm Beach
Mental Health Wellness Loop opens in Lake Worth Beach
Wellness Loop in Lake Worth Beach aims to improve mental health for users
Wellness Loop in Lake Worth Beach aims to improve mental health for users
Nobody injured after car crashes into house