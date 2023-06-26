Delray Beach rescues drivers in overturned vehicles in separate crashes

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Delray Beach Fire Rescue responded to two crashes involving overturned vehicles within one hour Monday afternoon.

One involved an Amazon bus and the other a vehicle.

An Amazon van driver was injured in a collision with a Palm Beach County PalmTran bus

At 2:30 p.m., personnel responded to the crash at Swinton Avenue and Northeast Third Street.

The van overturned and the driver was taken to Delray Medical Center, fire rescue posted on Twitter.

DBFR also took two bus passengers to the hospital.

One hour later at 3:30 p.m., DBFR responded to crash in which a vehicle was overturned in a parking lot at 600 N. Congress Ave., the agency posted on Twitter.

DBFR took the driver to Delray Medical Center and clamped a hose to stop a fuel leak.

