Delray Beach rescues drivers in overturned vehicles in separate crashes

Delray Beach Fire Rescue responded to two crashes involving overturned vehicles within one hour Monday afternoon.

One involved an Amazon bus and the other a vehicle.

An Amazon van driver was injured in a collision with a Palm Beach County PalmTran bus

At 2:30 p.m., personnel responded to the crash at Swinton Avenue and Northeast Third Street.

The van overturned and the driver was taken to Delray Medical Center, fire rescue posted on Twitter.

DBFR paramedics wheeled an injured Amazon van driver on a stretcher to a rescue truck Monday after he collided with a Palm Beach County transit bus. DBFR also transported two bus passengers to DMC after the 2:30 p.m. crash at Swinton and N.E. 3rd. St. DBPD is investigating. pic.twitter.com/rhhYc4Alov — Delray Beach Fire Rescue (@DelrayBeachFire) June 26, 2023

DBFR also took two bus passengers to the hospital.

One hour later at 3:30 p.m., DBFR responded to crash in which a vehicle was overturned in a parking lot at 600 N. Congress Ave., the agency posted on Twitter.

One man was injured when his vehicle overturned in a parking lot at 600 N. Congress Ave. DBFR transported the driver to Delray Medical Center and clamped a hose to stop a fuel leak. The crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. @DelrayBeachPD is investigating. pic.twitter.com/mjQOjoooad — Delray Beach Fire Rescue (@DelrayBeachFire) June 26, 2023

DBFR took the driver to Delray Medical Center and clamped a hose to stop a fuel leak.

Scripps Only Content 2023