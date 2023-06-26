FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: June 26, 2023

Hot and humid weather for this Monday with high pressure building this week.
By WFLX Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - Hot and humid weather for this Monday with high pressure building this week. This will allow for lower storm chances and less coverage of rain compared to the past weekend.

Monday afternoon will see spotty storms but mainly for inland cities and out west.

High temperatures will hit the low 90s. But with more sunshine and less rain, afternoon highs will get even hotter by mid-week, almost hitting the mid 90s.

Heat advisories might become necessary later this week.

The remnants of Cindy are located in the central Atlantic Ocean, far south of Bermuda. The rest of the tropical Atlantic, Caribbean Sea, and Gulf of Mexico are quiet, so no tropical development is expected in the next few days.

Hot and humid weather for this Monday with high pressure building this week. This will allow...
