Golf tour started by Steph Curry makes stop in West Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
A golf tour is making a stop in West Palm Beach aimed to bring new opportunities to minority kids.

The Underrated Golf tour was created by NBA star Steph Curry.

The goal is for golfers to create relationships in the sports community, network with college coaches and meet mentors along the way.

In attendance was Carter Bonas, who was recognized as the 2022 Sports Illustrated "SportsKid of the Year."

Carter Bonas speaks about his love of golf and the support of others his age who play the sport.
"It's important to support one another and be a team because it's just awesome to support another person," Bonas said. "I do it because it makes me feel good."

He was there to support his friend and fellow golfer Axel Monssoh, a U.S. Kids Golf world champion

A tour ambassador discussed the difference they're hoping to make.

"When you think of the word underrated, it's synonymous with Steph Curry. He was considered underrated, three-star athlete, wasn't that big coming out of high school," tour ambassador Will Lowery said. "Now we know where he is today. Some of the benefits here, they're playing in top-notch courses, they're elevated, and people establish heartstrings with who they are."

The event is taking place at The Park in West Palm Beach through Tuesday.

