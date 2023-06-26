'I'm trying, y'all:' Patti LaBelle fumbles lyrics to Tina Turner song

Patti LaBelle performs "The Best" during an In Memoriam tribute to the late singer Tina Turner,...
Patti LaBelle performs "The Best" during an In Memoriam tribute to the late singer Tina Turner, pictured onstage at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark Terrill)(Mark Terrill/Invision/AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Patti LaBelle paid tribute to the late Tina Turner during Sunday night's BET Awards.

But she had trouble seeing the words to the song she was singing on the teleprompter.

LaBelle was performing Turner's 1989 hit "The Best" when she started stumbling over the words and sounded out of synch with her background vocalists.

"Oh, lord," she said, acknowledging the blunder.

Then she decided to make up her own words, conceding her mistake.

Patti LaBelle performs "The Best" during a tribute to the late singer Tina Turner at the BET...
Patti LaBelle performs "The Best" during a tribute to the late singer Tina Turner at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

"Whatever, I can't see the words, I don't know," she sang while doing her best to keep the tune.

"I'm trying, y'all," the 79-year-old singer confessed before bringing it back with the memorable refrain.

A BET representative later told the Hollywood Reporter that LaBelle couldn't see the words on the teleprompter.

"Due to the crowd's enthusiasm, the teleprompter was obstructed, obscuring Ms. LaBelle's view of the lyrics," the spokesperson said. "Nonetheless, we couldn't be more grateful to Ms. LaBelle for lending her incredible talent to this moment."

Turner died last month at the age of 83.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Tropical Storm Cindy now has 50 mph winds
Tropical Storm Cindy remains at 60 mph
Vessel's crash with ferry closes PortMiami for 11 hours, disrupts 3 cruise ships
Man shot in hip in altercation in Lake Worth Beach
Cindy degenerates to an open wave

Latest News

Woman struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in West Palm Beach
Port St. Lucie man accused of pointing laser at sheriff's office helicopter
Dog described as 'goofy' and 'playgroup rockstar' up for adoption
Woman backing out of driveway crashes car into neighbor's house