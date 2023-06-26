Man crosses in path of car at non-intersection, dies in crash

A pedestrian died after he crossed into the path of a car near Atlantis and Lake Worth Beach on Saturday night, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Sunday night.

Rescue personnel responded to the crash at 8:31 p.m. at the intersection of South Congress Avenue and Lantana Road, according to a PBSO crash report.

A 2021 Dodger Charger driven by a 25-year-old Lake Worth Beach man was southbound on South Congress Avenue approaching Lantana Road.

The pedestrian was attempting to cross South Congress Avenue mid block just south of Lantana Road from east to west.

As the Dodge continued southbound through the intersection of Lantana Road within the inside lane of travel, the pedestrian entered the inside lane, violating vehicle's right of way, PBSO said.

The front corner of the Dodge struck the right side of the man, vaulting him into the air before coming to rest on the surface of the roadway. The vehicle stopped within the inside lane, facing south.

The man was taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. PBSO doesn't have a local address and the report listed him as a Mexican citizen with no age.

