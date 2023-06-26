Nobody injured after car crashes into house

A car crashed into a house Sunday afternoon in Fort Pierce.

According to the St. Lucie County Fire District, the car crashed into a house along the 3200 block of U.S. Highway 1 at about 3:45 p.m.

Pictures provided by the St. Lucie County Fire District show the rear of the car protruding through the front of the home.

No injuries were reported.

It's not immediately known if anyone was inside at the time or what caused the crash.

