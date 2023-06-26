West Palm Beach woman wins $5 million playing Florida Lottery
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
A 50-year-old West Palm Beach woman recently became a multi-millionaire.
Florida Lottery officials announced Monday that Maria Lopez-Uriostegui of West Palm Beach claimed a $5 million top prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED scratch-off game
Lopez-Uriostegui chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,960,000.
Officials said Lopez-Uriostegui purchased her winning ticket from a Marathon Food Mart, located at 2701 Lake Avenue, in West Palm Beach. The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.
The odds of winning $5 million playing this $20 game is 1-in-2,362,500.
