Woman backing out of driveway crashes car into neighbor's house

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
A driver crashed her car into a neighbor's house Sunday morning in Port St. Lucie, police said.

Port St. Lucie police said a 79-year-old woman was backing out of her driveway at about 10 a.m. when she continued driving into her neighbor's yard, crashing into the house along the 700 block of Southeast Autumn Terrace.

Josh Austin, who lives in the home, said he and his girlfriend were asleep inside when the car came crashing through their living room.

"I haven't seen it all, but now I've seen this," Austin told WPTV.

Pictures provided by the St. Lucie County Fire District show the rear of the car protruding through the front of the home.

The woman driving the car was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

"I turned the car off because she looked very much in shock and very disoriented," Austin's girlfriend said.

Nobody was inside the living room at the time.

"Thank God we were literally just being lazy because it was 10 o'clock when it happened," Austin's girlfriend said.

Police said no charges will be filed.

