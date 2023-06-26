Woman struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in West Palm Beach

A 55-year-old woman was killed after West Palm Beach police said she was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver early Sunday morning.

The crash happened at about 2:41 a.m. in the 1500 block of Belvedere Road, just west of Interstate 95.

Police said Penelope Lynn Kenyon of Palm Springs was crossing the road from south to north with a relative when a westbound car struck her.

Kenyon was critically injured and died in surgery at 5:33 a.m. Sunday at St. Mary's Medical Center. Police said the relative who was with Kenyon, her 52-year-old stepbrother, was not hurt.

The pair was walking from a Wawa to a nearby IHOP restaurant when the crash happened, according to police.

Investigators recovered evidence at the scene and determined the car that struck Kenyon was a black Cadillac ATS or CT4 that will have damage to the front right corner and is missing the passenger side mirror.

Police said they also obtained video of the crash and are reviewing it.

If you have any information about the crash or the driver, you are urged to call the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900. You can also report a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 800-458-TIPS (8477).

