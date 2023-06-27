Here's how you can stop mosquitoes before they bite

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

South Florida's hot and humid summers also mean mosquito season.

"I get bitten all the time," Kate Kuhner of West Palm Beach said.

To fight back, she said she has many options.

"I use every repellant they make," Kuhner said. "I even use Skin So Soft by Avon, used to be a repellant known forever.”

Kate Kuhner explains some of the products she uses to fight off mosquitoes.
Kate Kuhner explains some of the products she uses to fight off mosquitoes.

There are many different options when it comes to holding off mosquitoes.

"DEET is what we recommend to people looking to repel mosquitoes," Steve Fazekas of Palm Beach County Mosquito Control said.

Many repellants found in stores contain DEET, which is approved by the Environmental Protection Agency.

Steve Fazekas of Palm Beach County Mosquito Control offers advice on avoiding getting bitten by...
Steve Fazekas of Palm Beach County Mosquito Control offers advice on avoiding getting bitten by the insects.

Other options include citronella candles and even certain plants like lemon grass, which as a scent to ward off mosquitoes.

"Maybe a big fan would work better than a citronella candle," Fazekas said.

One other important thing to do is empty any standing water around your home.

"We've seen five-gallon buckets with literally thousands of larvae in them, and they will continue to hatch and come after you day after day," Fazekas said.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Permitless carry still has restrictions, Sheriff Ric Bradshaw emphasizes
West Palm Beach woman wins $5 million playing Florida Lottery
Trump trial expected to rake in millions for Fort Pierce
Broward Sheriff's Office Detective Danny Polo, whose face is concealed because he works...
Masked detective testifies in YNW Melly murder trial
Tropical Storm Cindy now has 50 mph winds

Latest News

Former surgery center nurse sentenced for tampering with fentanyl
More than 200 new Florida laws begin July 1
Army Corps releases wet season strategy amid algae concerns
Mosquito control workers on alert following Florida malaria cases