Martin Correctional Institute officer accused of smuggling drugs into prison

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A state corrections officer is behind bars at the Martin County Jail and is facing a charge of drug trafficking.

The sheriff's office said Tamara Riche was employed at the Martin Correctional Institution, a state prison near Indiantown.

Riche is accused of purchasing the street drug Molly, also called ecstasy, with the intent of delivering it to an inmate. She made her first court appearance on Monday and is facing a charge of soliciting trafficking in oxycodone.

Sheriff William Snyder said Riche and that inmate were involved in a romantic relationship.

"I'm saddened for all of the corrections officers who work so hard," Snyder said. "That is a very difficult environment."

Snyder said the unidentified inmate had two years left on a 20-year robbery and attempted murder conviction.

The case has been turned over to the inspector general at the State Department of Corrections.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Tropical Storm Cindy now has 50 mph winds
Tropical Storm Cindy remains at 60 mph
Vessel's crash with ferry closes PortMiami for 11 hours, disrupts 3 cruise ships
Man shot in hip in altercation in Lake Worth Beach
Cindy degenerates to an open wave

Latest News

PBSO seeks identity of woman dead in canal near Delray Beach ruled homicide
Permitless carry still has restrictions, Sheriff Ric Bradshaw emphasizes
Trump's lead over DeSantis has grown, poll shows
Delray Beach rescues drivers in overturned vehicles in separate crashes