2 teens shot outside apartment complex in Gifford

Two teenagers were shot in a parking lot in front of the Taylor Point Apartments in Gifford, Indian River County Sheriff's Eric Flowers said.

The teens, 17 and 18, drove themselves to HCA Florida Lawndale Hospital after the shooting at 6:20 p.m., Flowers said in a message posted on Facebook before 9 p.m. In all there were four occupants in two vehicles involved in the complex at 4885 38th Circle near Vero Beach.

The hospital is currently on lockdown. The condition of the two shooting victims was not known.

Flowers said there are no suspects at this time. Investigators are working the scene.

"We are looking for your help to solve the crime," Flowers said. "The area is closed off."

People are asked to call the sheriff's office's nonemergency number at 772-569-6700 or Crimestoppers at 800-273-8466.

