Brush fire breaks out near Lion Country Safari

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue personnel worked nearly two hour to contain a brush fire on the western edge of Lion Country Safari near a canal Tuesday night.

PBCFR was dispatched at 8:30 p.m. "The area was difficult to access, but our crews along with Lion Country Safari dozers were able to put out the fire at about 10:15 p.m.," a PBFR spokesman told WPTV in an inquiry.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office located the fire from the air with the Eagle helicopter.

Florida Forest Service also was on scene to evaluate and provide assistance.

The fire did not spread because it was contained to the area by a canal and a dirt road in a wet land area, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said. No structures or animals were affected,

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

