Clint Moore Road bridge project over Interstate 95 finally completed
For the first time in more than two years, the Clint Moore Road bridge over Interstate 95 in Boca Raton was officially completed Tuesday.
On March 8, 2021, the bridge was shut down for reconstruction as part of adding express lanes on I-95, according to Florida Department of Transportation project spokesperson Andrea Pacini. After the bridge work was finished, it remained closed for crews to work safely on the interstate's express lanes from just south of State Road 808/Glades Road to south of Linton Boulevard.
The Clint Moore Road bridge was fully reconstructed as part of a major highway effort known as the 95 Express Phase 3B-2 project, including the diverging diamond at Glades Road. The $148 million enterprise began in November 2019. Its entire length was more than 5.8 miles.
The project often resulted in overnight detours off I-95.
Although the bridge opened to traffic in October 2022, an unmarked utility line kept the outside eastbound lane and south side sidewalk closed to ensure public safety.
The contractor redesigned the drainage plans to incorporate the existing utility and have now finished drainage installation, curb and sidewalk construction.
One unfinished segment of sidewalk still needs concrete placement though the bridge is safe and passed is allowed. The contractor is waiting for another utility relocation to be performed to complete that pour.
