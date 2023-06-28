Clint Moore Road bridge project over Interstate 95 finally completed

For the first time in more than two years, the Clint Moore Road bridge over Interstate 95 in Boca Raton was officially completed Tuesday.

On March 8, 2021, the bridge was shut down for reconstruction as part of adding express lanes on I-95, according to Florida Department of Transportation project spokesperson Andrea Pacini. After the bridge work was finished, it remained closed for crews to work safely on the interstate's express lanes from just south of State Road 808/Glades Road to south of Linton Boulevard.

New Clint Moore Bridge in Boca Raton.

The Clint Moore Road bridge was fully reconstructed as part of a major highway effort known as the 95 Express Phase 3B-2 project, including the diverging diamond at Glades Road. The $148 million enterprise began in November 2019. Its entire length was more than 5.8 miles.

Demolishment of Clint More Road bridge in March 2021

The project often resulted in overnight detours off I-95.

Aerial view of I-95 diverging diamond interchange at Glades Road on morning of its opening, Jan. 30, 2023

Although the bridge opened to traffic in October 2022, an unmarked utility line kept the outside eastbound lane and south side sidewalk closed to ensure public safety.

Local access will be maintained in the area of Clint Moore Road, only the approaches and bridge over Interstate 95 will be closed to drivers.

The contractor redesigned the drainage plans to incorporate the existing utility and have now finished drainage installation, curb and sidewalk construction.

One unfinished segment of sidewalk still needs concrete placement though the bridge is safe and passed is allowed. The contractor is waiting for another utility relocation to be performed to complete that pour.

