Driver dies 3 days after 4-car crash in Port St. Lucie

A 67-year-old man died three days after a four-vehicle crash at U.S. 1 and Lennard Road in Port St. Lucie.

Port St. Lucie police responded to the crash at 6:15 p.m. Saturday.

A black Camry traveling north on U.S. 1 struck a white Mitsubishi SUV stopped in the left turn lane, causing the Mitsubishi to crash into a black Jeep Cherokee, which had struck a gray Toyota Corolla.

The driver of the Camry, the 67-year-old man, was taken to the hospital in critical condition and died Tuesday night.

The driver of the White Mitsubishi, a 28-year-old woman, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the black Jeep, a 32-year-old man, and the driver of the gray Toyota, a 17-year-old woman, were uninjured.

