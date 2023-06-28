Florida government offices to close for 'Freedom Summer'

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

State offices in Florida will be closed this Monday ahead of the Independence Day holiday.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday that state offices will be closed July 3, in addition to the Fourth of July.

"I am proud to recognize our state employees for their service to Floridians," DeSantis said in a statement. "Following an historic legislative session, where we enshrined medical freedom, secured school choice expansion, and provided the largest tax cut package in Florida history, I hope our hard-working state employees use this additional time off to enjoy 'Freedom Summer in Florida' with their loved ones."

State offices will reopen July 5.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

West Palm Beach woman wins $5 million playing Florida Lottery
Permitless carry still has restrictions, Sheriff Ric Bradshaw emphasizes
Trump trial expected to rake in millions for Fort Pierce
5 teens killed when car crashes into Florida pond
Broward Sheriff's Office Detective Danny Polo, whose face is concealed because he works...
Masked detective testifies in YNW Melly murder trial

Latest News

High temperatures will soar into the low and mid 90s from the Treasure Coast to the Palm...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: June 28, 2023
High temperatures will soar into the low and mid 90s from the Treasure Coast to the Palm...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: June 28, 2023
29-year-old chimp sees sky for first time at sanctuary
Mutty Paws Rescue sees surge in dogs with heartworm