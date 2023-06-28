Former NFL QB drowns at Florida beach

Former NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett drowned Tuesday while vacationing at a Florida beach, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office. He was 35.

Mallett was the head football coach at White Hall High School in Arkansas.

"It is with great sadness that we share the loss of coach Ryan Mallett," the White Hall School District said in a statement. "Coach Mallett was a beloved coach and educator. We ask that you remember his family, team, students, fellow coaches, and the White Hall School District staff in your prayers."

According to a post on the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, a man was swimming in the Gulf of Mexico and was struggling to make it back to shore when he "went under and lifeguards say he was not breathing when pulled out."

The man was pronounced dead at a Destin hospital and later identified as Mallett.

Mallett was a third-round pick of the New England Patriots in the 2011 NFL Draft. The Arkansas native spent two seasons as a backup to recently retired quarterback Tom Brady before being traded to the Houston Texans in 2014.

New England Patriots starting quarterback Tom Brady (12) and backup Ryan Mallett (15) run onto the field before a game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2013, in Foxborough, Mass.

"The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the sudden and unexpected passing of former quarterback Ryan Mallett," the team said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with the Mallett family, his former teammates and all who are mourning his loss."

Mallett started six games for the Texans during the 2014 and 2015 seasons, but he was released three days after missing the team flight to Miami before a game against the Dolphins.

Houston Texans quarterback Ryan Mallett warms up before a game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2015, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Mallett arrived late after missing the team's charter flight to Miami.

He signed with the Baltimore Ravens in December 2015 and would spend the next two seasons as a backup to Joe Flacco.

One of Mallett's final NFL performances was in 2017 against the Dolphins, replacing a concussed Flacco. He completed three of seven passes for 20 yards and a touchdown as the Ravens routed Miami 40-0.

Mallett was a standout college quarterback at Arkansas, where he passed for 7,493 yards and 62 touchdowns in two seasons as a starter for the Razorbacks. He began his college career at Michigan, where he started three games for the Wolverines in 2017.

