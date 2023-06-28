Recent Florida drownings sound alarm about dangerous rip currents

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The drownings of at least 11 swimmers in less than two weeks along Florida's Panhandle beaches are raising warnings about the dangers of rip currents.

"It's hot out, no matter what the conditions, they want to get in, and a lot of our job is preventing," Palm Beach County Ocean Rescue Capt. Kelly McConchie said.

Rip currents can occur at any beach depending on winds and water currents.

Palm Beach County Ocean Rescue Capt. Kelly McConchie explains what swimmers should do if they get caught up in a rip current.

Most guarded beaches have daily posted conditions and fly several colored flags for swimmers, anywhere from green to double red, prohibiting swimming.

"A rip current is when the water is coming into the beach, it finds the deepest gully to go back out to sea and that will pull you out," McConchie said.

Understanding rip currents: How to stay safe if caught in their grip

Lifeguards say rip currents won't drag swimmers underwater but will drag them out, usually not too far. Once the current lets go, lifeguards say to swim parallel to shore till it's easier to return or wave for help.

"We always tell people if they are caught in a rip current, stay calm, float if you can," McConchie said. "We're lifeguarding, yell for help if you need to."

