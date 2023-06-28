Treasure Coast Rowing Club urges boaters to slow down

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Treasure Coast Rowing Club started 30 years ago in Martin County and has grown ever since.

"We have about 100 kids ages eight to 18 rowing every afternoon and every Saturday morning. So they're been very successful lately at regionals and nationals," said Michelle Weiler, the president, of the Treasure Coast Rowing Club.

With children and adult rowers on the water, the club is asking for boaters to slow down.

"In the afternoons, there's a lot more boaters on the water and we're on the water with the kids. And they're just kids and these boats are very fragile and low to the water and just a little bit of wake can submerge the boats in the water and it's very unsafe," said Stefanie Faulkner, the director of the Treasure Coast Rowing Club.

Their ask to boaters is simple.

"We just ask the boaters... to just go to idle speeds, give us as little wake as possible. And then you can pick your speed back up once you passed and we'll do everything we can to slow down and stop so that you get the right of way," Faulkner said.

The club has had a string of recent wins. The junior rowing team consisting of middle school and high school students won two gold medals at the U15 teams at regionals, and at state, teams took 4th and 9th place.

The club sponsors youth memberships for low income families through the Rowing Angels Fund and and relies on donations for that program and equipment upkeep.

There summer camp is still accepting sign-ups, which you can do by clicking here.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

West Palm Beach woman wins $5 million playing Florida Lottery
Permitless carry still has restrictions, Sheriff Ric Bradshaw emphasizes
Trump trial expected to rake in millions for Fort Pierce
5 teens killed when car crashes into Florida pond
Here's how you can stop mosquitoes before they bite

Latest News

Palm Beach County campers focus on hydration, breaks to beat the heat
Federal judge mulls blocking portions of Florida's latest election law
FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New...
Madonna postpones upcoming tour due to 'serious bacterial infection'
FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan....
Florida woman pleads guilty to participating in US Capitol attack