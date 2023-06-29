1 person injured in Belle Glade shooting

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a person was shot Thursday afternoon in Belle Glade.

The shooting took place just after 3 p.m. in the 500 block of Southwest Seventh Street.

The victim was shot in the leg, suffering injuries described as not life-threatening, the sheriff's office said.

A Cadillac Escalade was roped off with crime scene tape after a shooting injured one person in Belle Glade on June 29, 2023.

When a WPTV photographer arrived at the scene, they spotted multiple deputies at the scene. Also, a Cadillac Escalade was roped off with crime scene tape.

No other details were immediately available.

